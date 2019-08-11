As Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Share Value Rose, Holder Osmium Partners Has Cut by $3.46 Million Its Holding; As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake by $10.83 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 75,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 30,527 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 90,500 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $61.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 141,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17 million for 24.77 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

