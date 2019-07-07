As Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Market Value Rose, Osmium Partners Has Cut by $3.46 Million Its Position; Peak Asset Management Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $484,396

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 20,420 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Management Ltd Co stated it has 37,099 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,268 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 51,069 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd Liability reported 333,020 shares. Metropolitan Life Com has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 1,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 18,359 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 10,027 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 7,991 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Punch And Management accumulated 0.79% or 365,135 shares. Amer Inc stated it has 6,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 26,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern reported 135,522 shares stake.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares to 245,600 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.05% or 127,378 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 1.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 86,190 shares. Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 658,370 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Wi has invested 2.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 20,852 were accumulated by Hollencrest Capital Management. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 1.95% or 31,386 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Invsts has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 158,246 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 2,053 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt holds 37,347 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap holds 1.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 259,600 shares. Birch Hill Inv Llc accumulated 111,118 shares. Lansdowne (Uk) Llp holds 5.99% or 2.67 million shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 17,354 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,699 shares to 60,307 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,402 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).