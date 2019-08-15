As Franco Nevada (FNV) Valuation Rose, U S Global Investors Lifted Stake by $1.67 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 14858.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 22,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 22,438 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 695,530 shares traded or 27.57% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 2,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 10,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,050 shares to 14,050 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

