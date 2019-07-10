As Franco Nevada (FNV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Holding; Landstar System (LSTR) Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Increased Position by $4.52 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 208,448 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) by 337.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 101,946 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group by 11,500 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 48,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,843 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset accumulated 0% or 11,414 shares. Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.44% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 130,180 shares. 31,253 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,295 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% stake. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 324 shares. Us State Bank De reported 4,050 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc holds 4,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advisors LP accumulated 0.02% or 109,651 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Liberty Cap Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,160 shares. 429,424 are owned by London Communication Of Virginia. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 86,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clark Gp Inc has 0.03% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Landstar System (LSTR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Landstar System Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for LSTR – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Ought to Buy Back Shares – Investorplace.com” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landstar to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 10th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada expects 2018 production within guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Cost-Cutting Strategy Still Leaves These Gold Miners Lagging Their Peers – The Motley Fool” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Precious Metals Company’s Gold Sales Just Hit Record Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.