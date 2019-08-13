As Franco Nevada (FNV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Plancorp Lowered by $497,325 Its Stake; Lvz Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Gentex (GNTX) as Market Valuation Rose

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $94.15. About 600,469 shares traded or 9.77% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 1.05M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 167,043 shares to 199,612 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Incorporated reported 4,200 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 35,640 shares. Service Automobile Association invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Aviva Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Alliancebernstein LP holds 441,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 12,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 215,308 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 376,961 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gagnon Secs Lc stated it has 0.21% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 257,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus owns 18,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burney stated it has 14,993 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares to 55,764 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,509 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was made by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of stock or 568 shares. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was made by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.03M for 16.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.