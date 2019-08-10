As Franco Nevada (FNV) Valuation Rose, Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $1.14 Million; Schooner Capital Cut Its Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) by $12.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 575,548 shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 1.99 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 80,375 shares to 6.55M shares, valued at $578.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada: New Royalties Have Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada: Another Good Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Kentucky Retirement owns 12,520 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 38,972 were reported by Cibc Ww Markets. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 44 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr owns 34,199 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 74,660 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 341,895 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Natixis invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 57 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 14,856 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 11,268 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio.