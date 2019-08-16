As Franco Nevada (FNV) Valuation Rose, Aqr Capital Management Has Increased by $9.38 Million Its Position; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut Its Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by $399,984

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 126,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 847,454 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54M, up from 720,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.27. About 900,766 shares traded or 62.81% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The hedge fund held 11,493 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 21,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 261,161 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 10,709 shares to 10,288 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 7,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,502 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,588 shares to 6,151 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 14,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Silicon Motion Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Motion Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.