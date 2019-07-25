As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Value Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Position by $1.14 Million; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holder Dodge & Cox Has Increased Holding by $76.46 Million as Stock Price Declined

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 348,187 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44.59M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18B, up from 41.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 5.07 million shares traded or 47.83% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 04/04/2018 – Juniper Research: PayPal Heads Mobile Wallet Rankings as Users Forecast to Pass 2 Billion Next Year; 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 76,000 shares to 792,254 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 61,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,690 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.55% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 23,502 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1,969 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 2,550 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Lc has 0.57% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) has invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.18% or 52,462 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 8,512 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.2% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Diamond Hill Mgmt reported 1.61 million shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Farmers Merchants Invests owns 0.13% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 75,508 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 39.19 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $638,552 activity. Another trade for 10,700 shares valued at $279,027 was sold by rahim rami. Another trade for 7,101 shares valued at $177,525 was made by Koley Bikash on Wednesday, January 30.

