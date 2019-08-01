As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Rose, Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Boosted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $742,368

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 771,044 shares traded or 45.89% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 6,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 165,578 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, up from 158,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 4.57 million shares traded or 37.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,143 shares to 24,889 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,735 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hsbc Holdings Plc accumulated 635,609 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 6,527 shares. Everence Mgmt has 0.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Manufacturers Life The holds 740,976 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Albion Fincl Ut has 0.56% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 37,207 shares. Bp Public Ltd owns 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 73,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 146,863 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Iat Reinsurance holds 0.04% or 1,900 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,851 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Glenmede Communication Na invested in 461,005 shares or 0.23% of the stock. First Personal has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tarbox Family Office reported 468 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Keating Investment Counselors invested in 1.91% or 37,767 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh owns 32,438 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada: New Royalties Have Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Precious Metals Company’s Gold Sales Just Hit Record Highs – The Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.