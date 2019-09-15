As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Rose, Holder Private Wealth Partners Has Decreased Its Position; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Cypress Capital Management Decreased Holding by $514,500

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 64,050 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 86,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.98. About 1.17 million shares traded or 86.87% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 2,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 9,740 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 12,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 33,319 shares to 114,852 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.59 million for 51.13 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 2,953 shares to 10,296 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.97 million for 19.47 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.