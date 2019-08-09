As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Rose, Addenda Capital Cut Its Position by $3.14 Million; Legacy Private Trust Has Cut Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $404,872

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 42,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 293,421 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01M, down from 335,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.24. About 108,951 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 17,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 96,167 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGC) by 5,918 shares to 16,580 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 31,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend Increase To $0.69 Per Share – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Plunged 16% Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $311.65M for 16.86 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth invested in 6,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm Ny owns 11,981 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd owns 2,744 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 5,242 shares. First Corp In holds 0.04% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mgmt reported 9,076 shares stake. Guyasuta Advsrs stated it has 2,390 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 839 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 5,319 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Inc holds 5,316 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 2,615 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 377,800 shares. Moreover, Ci Invests Inc has 0.07% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% stake. Amp Cap Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 61,128 shares.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold Mining Bull: Top News For July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,832 shares to 68,208 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).