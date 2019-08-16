As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Holding; As Gentex (GNTX) Share Price Rose, Scharf Investments Cut Its Holding

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.27. About 900,766 shares traded or 62.81% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 99.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 25,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 2.28 million shares traded or 34.95% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 45,697 shares to 774,643 shares, valued at $113.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was bought by Boehm Neil.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 202,980 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Asset Management One Company Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 65,500 shares. Ls Invest Advisors has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 14,460 shares. Howe Rusling Inc owns 50 shares. Euclidean Technology Lc invested 2% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Brandywine Global Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 308,818 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 508,613 shares. 47,425 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Hillsdale Investment Management reported 19,850 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 155,289 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 34,900 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 39,025 shares. Pggm Invests, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Schroder Inv Gp holds 3.72 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $105.62 million for 15.44 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 103,507 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $466.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 77,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.