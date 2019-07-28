As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Price Rose, Cibc Asset Management Boosted Stake; As Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $456,750

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 35,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 279,986 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,575 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, down from 51,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,142 shares to 121,234 shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,362 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Ltd holds 0.09% or 1,315 shares in its portfolio. Glynn Cap, California-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 1.06 million shares or 4.23% of the stock. Zeke Cap Lc owns 3,884 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Meeder Asset Inc reported 37,104 shares stake. Advisors Lc invested in 0.02% or 910 shares. The California-based Mar Vista Invest Ltd Co has invested 4.6% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 6,656 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc holds 0.42% or 19,950 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 448,549 shares. Bragg Fincl invested in 0.04% or 1,070 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Comerica Financial Bank has 0.14% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.