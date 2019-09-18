As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Price Rose, Addenda Capital Has Upped Stake; Prudential Plc Adr (PUK) Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Increased Stake by $434,859

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Prudential Plc Adr (PUK) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 10,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 507,773 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.01M, up from 497,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Prudential Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 78,203 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 11.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC Primary Listing of Both Entities Will Be in London; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CEO:PLC BUSINESS COULD GET EMERGING MARKET INVESTORS; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – US SEPARATE ACCOUNT NET INFLOWS 6 OF £3.5 BLN CONTRIBUTING TO SEPARATE ACCOUNT ASSETS 19 PER CENT 1 HIGHER AT £130.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PRU.L CEO MIKE WELLS – SPIN-OFF OF UK DIVISION HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BREXIT; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – GROUP WILL LOOK TO REALISE EFFICIENCIES TO BENEFIT TWO BUSINESSES POST DEMERGER; 25/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PRUDENTIAL PLC’S ‘AA-‘ IFS RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABL; 13/03/2018 – EU BANKS TO FACE HIGHER PRUDENTIAL BACKSTOPS FOR NEW LOANS ORIGINATING FROM MARCH 14 THAT TURN SOUR – EU COMMISSION DRAFT PROPOSAL; 09/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND – DAVID THORBURN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE PRUDENTIAL REGULATION COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : PANMURE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2552P FROM 2210P; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 71,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 364,581 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.01 million, up from 293,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.08. About 48,215 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,368 shares to 33,987 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Relx Plc Adr by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,840 shares to 36,666 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,032 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).