As Franco Nevada (FNV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Private Wealth Partners Has Decreased Stake by $1.92 Million; Celanese (CE) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Lifted Position

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 64,050 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, down from 86,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 1.01 million shares traded or 67.23% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 186,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354.94 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 673,851 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,469 shares to 230,048 shares, valued at $38.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 162,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 1.27M are held by Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 802,820 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 118,782 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc accumulated 713 shares or 0% of the stock. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 0.08% or 2,986 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 33,699 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 34,522 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 26,662 shares. 2,629 are owned by Strategic Global Advsr Ltd. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co reported 37,374 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 10,500 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 33,693 shares. Curbstone Financial Management Corporation holds 0.42% or 14,930 shares in its portfolio.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $649.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,210 shares to 28,704 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,859 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.72 million for 52.18 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.