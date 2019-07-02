As Franco Nevada (FNV) Share Price Rose, Plancorp Has Decreased Its Stake; Cullen Frost Bankers Lowered Its American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 3,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 48,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.15. About 524,433 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 473,876 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 31.16 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Allwrld Ex Us (VEU) by 35,436 shares to 121,985 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $57.16 million for 70.93 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 167,043 shares to 199,612 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.