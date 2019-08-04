As Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Value Rose, Palisade Capital Management Has Upped by $1.82 Million Its Position; As Viacom New (VIAB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Position

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 24,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 139,316 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, up from 115,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 472,370 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 62.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 46,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 28,401 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, down from 75,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 5.63M shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/04/2018 – The possible CBS-Viacom deal takes dramatic turn with Redstone threatening to replace Moonves if he doesn’t play along; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIAB); 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and All-Star Talent; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 06/04/2018 – MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show in Six Years with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $430.97M for 7.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 32,749 shares to 102,522 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 94,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,450 shares to 17,294 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 25,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,750 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

