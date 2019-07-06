As Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Value Rose, Holder Plancorp Has Lowered Its Stake by $497,325; Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.17 Million as Valuation Declined

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 455,474 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 113.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 26,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,727 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 23,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 63,101 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 23.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,735 shares to 75,464 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,793 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.58M for 69.72 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.