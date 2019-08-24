As Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Valuation Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Holding in Ebay (EBAY) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 665,921 shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29 million, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,258 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $686.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 146,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco Nevada reports higher Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Precious Metals Company’s Gold Sales Just Hit Record Highs – The Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Gold Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Hottest Gold Stocks Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 111,446 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 1.82 million shares. Icon Advisers has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Appleton Partners Inc Ma stated it has 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 582,662 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Company has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 450 shares. Pggm holds 2.05 million shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 19,526 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 2.00 million are owned by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 56,781 shares. Century owns 2.55 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 21,304 were accumulated by Oppenheimer.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Stops the Gains in SHOP Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reebonz Announces Launch of Store on Ebay – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agilent (A) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Future Coupons Deal to Aid Indian Retail Footprint – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.