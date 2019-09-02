As Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Valuation Rose, Plancorp Has Decreased Position; Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted Position in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (AEL)

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 606,807 shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (AEL) by 300.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 361,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 482,329 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 120,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 318,639 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Sterling Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 58,817 shares. Kempen Management Nv owns 342,139 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Cornerstone Inc has 35 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 264,945 shares. James Investment Rech Incorporated invested 0.15% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Aristotle Cap Boston Llc has 438,064 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 53,570 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com reported 51,856 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 91,041 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc has 144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.01% or 41,964 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Equity Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “According To Sources Rocky (Caldera) Vs. Apollo: The Behind The Scenes Drama Over The Control Of AEL (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,050 shares to 481 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 275,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,642 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Gold Mining Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “6 Gold Trends to Watch as The Trade War Heats up – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gold Is Exploding and Actually Could Rally to $2000 or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 26, 2019.