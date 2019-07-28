As Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Valuation Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted by $5.15 Million Its Stake; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Increased Its Position in Chevrontexaco (CVX) as Share Value Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 516.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 1,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 69,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.10M, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 279,986 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.