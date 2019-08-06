As Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Valuation Rose, Axa Has Raised Holding; Cbs New (CBS) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Axa increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 4,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 47,074 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 42,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.67. About 618,896 shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 17,535 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 28,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 2.30M shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Documentary maker Alex Gibney tees up new Tiger Woods biography; 23/05/2018 – THERANOS SAYS CBS `60 MINUTES’ STORY `MISLEADING & INCOMPLETE’; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 15/05/2018 – Netanyahu again defends response to Gaza protests, blames Hamas -CBS; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 09/04/2018 – CBS CDS Widens 6 Bps

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2,683 shares to 26,889 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,405 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $429.16M for 10.76 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.79% negative EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 38,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).