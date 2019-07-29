As Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Valuation Rose, American Century Companies Lowered Its Stake; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Raised Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.32 million shares traded or 32.33% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,393 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.64M, down from 434,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 285,186 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr.. The insider A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M.

