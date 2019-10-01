As Franco (FNV) Valuation Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Boosted Holding by $1.34 Million; D L Carlson Investment Group Stake in Marathon Oil (MRO) Decreased by $897,470

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 12,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 294,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.68M, up from 281,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 19,651 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil (MRO) by 83.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 64,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 12,545 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178,000, down from 76,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 177,476 shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,390 shares to 31,903 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Invest has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 177,113 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 122,107 shares in its portfolio. 662,056 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking. Motco holds 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 5,218 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 355 shares. Kennedy Management Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 1.47 million shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 3,603 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. 60,800 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Com stated it has 15,775 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Caymus Cap Partners Lp accumulated 3.43M shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Country Trust Commercial Bank reported 12,506 shares stake.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $88.46 million for 28.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 20,137 shares to 62,876 shares, valued at $15.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.