As Franco (FNV) Share Price Rose, Ashford Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Share Value Rose, Holder Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Stake

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 17,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,928 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 126,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 72,193 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,178 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 12,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 88,801 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 579,710 shares to 738,894 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 149,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,737 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76M for 19.25 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested 0.23% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Logan Cap invested in 50,808 shares. Moreover, M&T National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 38,340 shares. 2,799 were reported by Cleararc Capital. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 157,539 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 349,347 shares. 11,977 are held by Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 305,790 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 400 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Aqr Management Limited accumulated 1.77M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.1% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Vision Cap Inc reported 1.5% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,461 shares to 182,371 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 4,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).