As Franco (FNV) Market Valuation Rose, Barometer Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $15.30 Million; As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Market Value Declined, Soros Fund Management Has Raised by $16.13 Million Its Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 252.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 152,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 517,688 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 1.74 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO STANDARDIZE BUSINESS PROCESSES & SYSTEMS TO DRIVE IMPROVED ANALYTICS AND DECISION-MAKING; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM); 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 346,887 shares to 155,713 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9,981 shares to 14,042 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Young Ray G had bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542. 60,000 shares valued at $2.51 million were bought by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Partners Lc owns 18,048 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial Ntwk has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has 0.4% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Tradewinds Ltd Liability accumulated 470 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1,150 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 33,729 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,843 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 60,930 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2,868 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,281 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Service accumulated 131,611 shares. Cleararc has 0.11% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 20,460 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc reported 47,160 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0% or 5,403 shares.