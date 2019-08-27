As Fox Cl A (FOXA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Karpas Strategies Lowered Holding; Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Declined While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding by $14.69 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 982,447 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.58M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr. is moving on from Vanessa with Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle; 15/05/2018 – FOX NEWS SAYS WILL LAUNCH A NEW POLLING SYSTEM TO PROVIDE RESULTS FOR NOVEMBER 2018 U.S. MIDTERM ELECTIONS ENTITLED, THE FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS; 04/04/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Fox News is reporting President Trump will sign a proclamation to send the National Guard to the border; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox 3Q Cable Network Programming Revenue $4.42B; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 15/05/2018 – Proxy adviser Glass Lewis opposes Tesla board renominations; 02/04/2018 – Sahil Kapur: “One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the; 10/04/2018 – Fox Networks U.K. Offices Inspected in EC Probe of Sports Rights –Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8,300 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 0.03% or 31,060 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Management Ltd Company Nj has 841,648 shares. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 105,858 shares. Montecito Bankshares invested 0.13% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 18,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv owns 59,503 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 100,180 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 5,756 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 482,465 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 4,598 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Peddock reported 0.29% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Strs Ohio holds 207,416 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 152,438 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 25,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,857 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

