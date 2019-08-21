As Fox Cl A (FOXA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Karpas Strategies Lowered Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Benedict Financial Advisors Raised Its Stake by $381,692

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 7,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 527,611 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company's stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $20.79 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.59 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 166,439 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp. 15,857 were accumulated by Sequoia Lc. Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 35,515 were reported by Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru Company. Sheets Smith Wealth has 30,415 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Barnett And Co reported 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stephens Ar invested in 0.22% or 125,073 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt holds 9,672 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 3.89% or 85,370 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Linscomb Williams holds 0.05% or 8,041 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Lp reported 49,677 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

