As Fox Cl A (FOXA) Market Valuation Declined, Karpas Strategies Has Trimmed by $1.64 Million Its Stake; Aureus Asset Management Holding In Healthequity (HQY) Was Has Upped

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 250,049 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, up from 211,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 827,742 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 3.26 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Twenty-First Century Fox announces deal to expand its local TV portfolio by acquiring seven local stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $910M; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 03/04/2018 – Marlene Perez: not new news, but 21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire Six TV Stations; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 17/05/2018 – FOX NEWS – JACK ABERNETHY WILL CONTINUE AS CEO OF THE NEWLY EXPANDED FOX TELEVISION STATIONS GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Netherlands’ Ziggo Sport included in EC sports rights investigation; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 29/03/2018 – Some Advertisers Cut Ties With Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Over Parkland Comments

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH) by 7,970 shares to 372,407 shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 5,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,919 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).