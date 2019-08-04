As Forward Air (FWRD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cambiar Investors Cut Its Stake by $1.08 Million; Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Holder Mkp Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 48,706 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 65,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 97,632 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 729,513 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 41,278 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 559,178 shares. Hennessy Advisors invested 0.17% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Millennium Llc has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.22% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 30,000 shares. Bridgeway stated it has 148,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 80 were reported by Parkside Comml Bank & Tru. Brandes Prtn LP accumulated 36,998 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 50,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 30,420 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ajo LP reported 221,415 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 5,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 190,954 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc accumulated 0.04% or 2.19 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 693,237 shares.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque National Bank And Tru Co reported 174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Company reported 5,253 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc holds 249,229 shares. Amer Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 33,572 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 39,383 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 35 shares. Arrowmark Colorado reported 1.07% stake. 49,037 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Tudor Investment Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,992 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 76,453 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 4 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 16,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 111,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 74,580 shares to 210,437 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).