As Forward Air (FWRD) Market Value Rose, River Road Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; Bislett Management Has Lifted Its Mobile Mini (MINI) Holding by $1.26 Million; Share Value Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 10,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 304,066 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.99 million, up from 293,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 25,354 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02M, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 37,873 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Incorporate (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 85,270 shares to 274,813 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 459,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

