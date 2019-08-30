As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Share Value Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position by $12.27 Million; Timber Hill Has Boosted Prospect Capital (PSEC) Position by $314,400

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 6,024 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 34,418 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security: Acquisition-Fueled Growth May Be Coming To An End – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 380,533 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel owns 31,505 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Brinker Cap Incorporated invested 0.06% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Rampart Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Duncker Streett & Incorporated has 1,100 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 19,990 shares stake. 850 were accumulated by West Oak Limited Liability Corporation. Synovus Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 2,661 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc owns 6,475 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc invested in 17,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 65,652 shares. Motco invested in 0.02% or 3,479 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.11% or 929,035 shares.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares to 939,258 shares, valued at $197.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital -2.6% as Q4 results trail estimates – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0% or 211,536 shares. 13,266 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com. Kistler reported 1,334 shares. Ares Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 95,803 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 59,581 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com. Atria Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 31,605 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0% or 12,200 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd owns 0.32% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 72,540 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 66,694 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 189,761 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Advisory Ntwk Lc invested in 0.03% or 66,592 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 33,642 shares.