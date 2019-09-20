As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Share Value Rose, Holder Beaconlight Capital Has Upped Its Position; Stack Financial Management Has Decreased Holding in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by $912,208 as Stock Price Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 182,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 401,874 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.96M, up from 219,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 445,031 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 6,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 231,298 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.06M, down from 237,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $146.24. About 1.85 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (NYSE:DLB) by 270,044 shares to 105,100 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (NYSE:FBHS) by 170,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,900 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 120,537 shares. 3.54 million were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Comm Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 85,821 shares stake. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 28,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Management accumulated 2,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart holds 1.29% or 84,117 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 7,163 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Oppenheimer And Inc invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). M&R owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Bessemer holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 127 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.56% or 1.27M shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mathes Com owns 26,162 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Btr Capital holds 3,243 shares. Lincoln Corporation reported 0.01% stake. The Connecticut-based Essex Financial Service Inc has invested 0.29% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 195,547 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. 41,797 are owned by Victory Capital Mgmt Inc. Bainco Interest Invsts has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,012 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 370,078 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, South State Corporation has 1.73% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Oppenheimer And Communications Inc invested in 20,090 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 6,695 were accumulated by M&R Capital Mgmt.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $835.29M for 31.79 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.