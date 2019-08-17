As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $4.42 Million; Rk Asset Management Has Raised Its Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 3,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 40,828 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 36,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $142.81. About 64,092 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – DEAL FOR; 17/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 17.7% :ALGT US; 09/05/2018 – Watchdog probes FAA’s oversight of aircraft maintenance at American Airlines and Allegiant Air; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: 2Q Scheduled and System ASMs Seen Up Between 10%-14%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT APRIL TRAFFIC ROSE 12% :ALGT US; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegian; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports Feb 2018 Traffic, 84.4% Load Factor

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 501,871 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, down from 595,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 786,194 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Drive the Next Phase of Growth – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 15,106 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 5,737 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Com reported 166,178 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Fincl Services has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Pinnacle Inc owns 9,485 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blair William And Com Il accumulated 32,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Arrow invested in 400 shares. Da Davidson And has 67,725 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Captrust accumulated 3,499 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.08% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1.12 million shares. 12,414 were reported by Pennsylvania.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,323 shares to 50,929 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Airlines names new tech ops executive – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant Travel Company First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 38,266 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). 7,355 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Naples Glob Advsr has invested 0.18% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Chou owns 0.23% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 4,317 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 3,776 shares. Group Inc invested in 9,743 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 19,753 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers holds 300 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 14,053 shares. Magnetar Limited Co reported 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Jpmorgan Chase Communication stated it has 10,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).