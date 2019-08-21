As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shares Rose, Arvest Trust Company Raised Its Position by $6.32 Million; Moller Financial Services Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $689,440

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 134,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 341,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24 million, up from 206,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 634,920 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct)

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,662 shares to 15,131 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 14,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,072 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Instl Tr (MIEIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,230 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 929,035 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth owns 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 528 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 263,528 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com owns 1,076 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division reported 341,032 shares. Century reported 140,707 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Comm stated it has 0.52% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Charles Schwab holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 887,654 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 75,065 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 4,763 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 8,115 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Company National Bank has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). West Oak Capital invested in 850 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stifel Corporation has 0.04% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 270,902 shares.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 35,062 shares to 62,581 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.84% or 38.60M shares. Athena Capital stated it has 1,569 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barnett Inc reported 2,245 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Economic Planning Adv invested in 0.92% or 21,068 shares. Stonehearth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,815 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Birinyi Assoc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,450 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc reported 14,012 shares. Victory Management accumulated 145,339 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 9,018 shares. Agf Investments Incorporated reported 289,760 shares. Connors Investor Services reported 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Alabama-based Notis has invested 3.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 1.34% stake. Starr International stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

