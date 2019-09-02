As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shares Rose, Holder Lodge Hill Capital Decreased Its Stake by $4.42 Million; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Valuation Rose While Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed by $814,800 Its Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 501,871 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, down from 595,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 687,332 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 5.96 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $134.99 million for 12.89 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares to 88,325 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,500 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $332.66M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.