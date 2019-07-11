As Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) Stock Price Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Has Boosted by $5.92 Million Its Stake; Harvest Management Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Has Cut by $364,000

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 125,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, up from 201,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 404,656 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Cap Management reported 1.07% stake. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 285,547 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 9,705 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 251 shares. Blair William Il has 787,606 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 182,289 shares. Guardian Trust Co reported 770 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gam Holdg Ag holds 43,547 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 6,897 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 18,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 107 shares. 132 are owned by Whittier Trust Company. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 5,249 shares stake.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 8,567 shares to 661,818 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,536 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 18,658 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,864 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 962 shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 300 shares. Mariner Ltd Com reported 7,170 shares stake. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 400 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 728 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtn has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 28,500 shares. Qs Invsts Limited invested in 0% or 1,357 shares. Clearbridge Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 6,457 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd reported 53,814 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.