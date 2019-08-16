As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Share Value Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $12.27 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Its Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Holding by $2.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 428,080 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 81,552 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,600 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Armstrong World Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Acquires Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 77,848 shares. Sun Life Financial invested 0.09% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Millennium Management Limited Com reported 160,288 shares stake. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 2,825 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chase Counsel Corp owns 10,460 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 11,398 shares. International has 1.40M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. London Communications Of Virginia holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1.69 million shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 0.09% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 19,941 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division reported 6,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 108,685 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 472,673 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited reported 148 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 3,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 7,633 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Gw Henssler Associates Ltd has 0.05% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Harris Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,770 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation has 38,666 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motco has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). State Street Corporation holds 6.51M shares. Parkside Bank & reported 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 28,500 shares. 67,596 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Retirement Of Alabama has 304,432 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fortune Brands Completes Acquisition of Fiberon as Part of Doors & Security Segment – Business Wire” on September 11, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group Announces Promotion Of Jeff Swartz To President, GPG Americas – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Signs Agreement to Acquire Fiberon; Marks Entry into Fast Growing Outdoor Living Market within New Doors & Security Segment – Business Wire” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Leak prevention startup Flo Technologies partners with faucets giant Moen – L.A. Biz” with publication date: January 04, 2019.