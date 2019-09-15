As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Lowered by $9.71 Million Its Holding; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lifted Its Position by $605,570

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS) by 77.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 170,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 48,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 219,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 646,619 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 60,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 429,851 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 369,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 04/04/2018 – Car Connection: Report: Chevy Sonic, Ford Taurus and Fiesta days numbered in US; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 10/04/2018 – Ford Debuts More Upscale Focus to Trade Sales for Richer Margins; 01/05/2018 – Ford Motor April U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Down 4.7%; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUP TRUCK WILL BE SUSPENDED AT DEARBORN, MICHIGAN PLANT AT END OF SECOND SHIFT ON WEDNESDAY AFTER FIRE AT SUPPLIER PLANT; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $95,950 on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford -4% after junk rating rattles investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Automotive Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fortune Brands Home & Security: Acquisition-Fueled Growth May Be Coming To An End – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands (FBHS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.