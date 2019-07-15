As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Market Value Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Increased by $12.27 Million Its Stake; Barrett Asset Management Has Increased Eog Res Com (EOG) Holding

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,942 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 119,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 654,031 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 174,426 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

