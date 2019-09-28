As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Its Position by $1.59 Million; Ativo Capital Management Has Cut Ansys (ANSS) Stake as Share Value Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 60.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 18,275 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 46,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 665,398 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 1,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 10,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 501,287 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 54.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification on TSMC N5P and N6 Process Technologies – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Ansys At $165, Earn 4.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Finance Advisors has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,062 shares. New York-based Mgmt has invested 2.64% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 175 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 9,500 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,497 shares. Principal Gp Inc holds 0.38% or 2.05 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 26,581 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp reported 5,928 shares stake. Papp L Roy & Associates accumulated 13,357 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 7,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Swiss National Bank invested in 272,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 15,856 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Horizon Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 52,824 shares to 257,724 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 11,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Gru owns 1.76M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 30,762 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 3,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 30,167 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Atwood And Palmer holds 0.04% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments invested in 117,055 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Advsr holds 0.01% or 3,410 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 30,374 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 9,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.43 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Fortune Brands (FBHS) Now – Zacks.com” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortune Brands Home & Security: Acquisition-Fueled Growth May Be Coming To An End – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Home Security (FBHS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Completes Acquisition of Fiberon as Part of Doors & Security Segment – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14,800 shares to 41,052 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).