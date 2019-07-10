As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stock Price Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $12.27 Million; As W P Carey Com (WPC) Stock Value Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Increased Stake

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 879,519 shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC)

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 1.02 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,700 shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 1,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc owns 703 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 4,147 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Df Dent stated it has 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Principal Gru holds 0% or 16,014 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 4,666 shares. Kistler invested in 1,100 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 3,383 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 0.01% or 12,854 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 297,698 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 12,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,795 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Com holds 1.96% or 134,631 shares in its portfolio.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 12,565 shares to 82,452 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,342 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Backing Off Our Buy Rating, W.P. Carey’s Dividend Is Covered, But International Exposure Adds Risk – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WP Carey Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $53 Million – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Income Investors Should Consider Buying W.P. Carey – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This REITâ€™s Bottom Line Was Horrible, But It’s All Part of the Plan – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Is Too Expensive, but These 2 REITs Aren’t – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 1.64 million shares. Moreover, Weitz Mgmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 75,000 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 423,970 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 267 are owned by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Com. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 249,746 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Grp invested in 0.16% or 2.06M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 485 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.14% or 73,600 shares. American Research & Mngmt Com invested 0.23% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 222,533 shares. Grimes & Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio.