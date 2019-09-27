As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS) Share Value Rose, Beaconlight Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.71 Million; As Franklin Resources (BEN) Market Valuation Declined, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Position by $1.86 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS) by 77.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 170,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 48,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 219,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 813,883 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 54,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.32M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 1.95M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49M for 10.54 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp has 0.09% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 62,470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 112,113 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 146,994 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Chevy Chase Holdg owns 247,022 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 300,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Ingalls Snyder Limited holds 0.04% or 25,423 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust owns 44,154 shares. Price Michael F reported 251,230 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) holds 27,102 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 7,455 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.43% or 101,139 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “By The Book I.01: The Ben Graham Dividend September Folio – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franklin Templeton model portfolios debut on Morgan Stanley MAPS platform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why These Financial Stocks Fell by Double Digits in August – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Templeton Announces Cash Distributions for Franklin LibertyShares ETFs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.16 million shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $39.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 620,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.62M for 13.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Net owns 200 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 31,959 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.03% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mirae Asset Invs Communications invested in 4,388 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 61,532 shares. Grimes has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). American Century Incorporated reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Putnam Fl accumulated 128,689 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 30,762 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amer Rech Commerce holds 0.27% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 15,537 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0.02% or 502,550 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 9,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Boston Private Wealth holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 12,241 shares.