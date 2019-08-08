As Fortune Brands Home & (FBHS) Shares Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Has Increased Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Corvex Management LP Trimmed Holding by $1.49 Million

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 48,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00M, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.21. About 5.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 30/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Zuckerberg’s Grip on Facebook Could Put Directors in a Tricky Position; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: A Digital Quandary: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL REVIEW PLATFORM, INVESTIGATE ALL APPS; 30/05/2018 – Exclusive: BuzzFeed News Plans Interview Program for Facebook Watch; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY IN U.S. SENATE HEARING; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & (FBHS) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 9,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 117,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58B, up from 107,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 285,634 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76B for 24.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

