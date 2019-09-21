As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Trimmed Its Holding; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Spectrum Management Group Has Increased Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS) by 77.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 170,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 48,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 219,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 1.25M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 8,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 96,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 88,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 39,800 shares to 355,800 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 106,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Southport Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 28,300 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. American Gru Incorporated holds 48,655 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 1,076 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Lodge Hill Lc holds 486,941 shares. Brown Advisory owns 7,795 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 19,120 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. 84,826 are owned by Raymond James & Assoc. Moreover, Fincl Engines Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 9,234 shares. Hm Payson & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Hsbc Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 119,349 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 106,694 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.62M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Llc holds 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 18,000 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc holds 17,336 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net owns 640 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 94,868 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Conning reported 855,905 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 79,733 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 19.97 million shares stake. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability invested in 45,975 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 101,958 were accumulated by Cetera Advsrs Lc. Balyasny Asset Management reported 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Maryland-based Maryland Capital Management has invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 27,978 shares. Hyman Charles D has 24,537 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vestor Limited Com reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davidson holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 684,556 shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,402 shares to 3,569 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.