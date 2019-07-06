As Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) Shares Rose, Holder Financial Engines Advisors Cut Its Stake by $434,750; Banc Funds Co Stake in Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Increased by $875,056

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 31,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 255,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 223,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 2,037 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 17.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 21,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home And Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 578,420 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 8,115 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 27,344 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gotham Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 277,487 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management owns 306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Morgan Stanley reported 380,039 shares. S Muoio And Company Limited Liability invested 0.42% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 13,691 are owned by Hightower. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru reported 2.06M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 564,509 were accumulated by Citigroup. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 16,310 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 13,598 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 12,807 shares to 110,576 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 32,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.47M for 13.59 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 690,900 shares to 95,665 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Santa Clarita (BSCA) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,860 shares, and cut its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $15,381 activity. PEDROSO LUIS M had bought 59 shares worth $1,902. BARONI GINO J had sold 1 shares worth $36.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold EBTC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.26 million shares or 0.06% more from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 51,361 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 14,843 shares. Moreover, Mgmt Com has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Legal And General Gru Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Moreover, Bridgeway Management has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) or 215,834 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0% or 2,351 shares. Silvercrest Asset Llc invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 3,060 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) or 2,396 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). 14,008 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 900 shares.