As Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) Share Value Rose, Holder Fenimore Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Position Boosted by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.18 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 3.33M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 34,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 362,647 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.72 million, up from 327,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 718,536 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.1% or 1.56M shares. 39,748 were reported by Amp Capital Ltd. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 567,291 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 9,572 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 39,500 shares. Guardian Capital Lp accumulated 6,300 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0.01% or 360 shares in its portfolio. 42,036 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Cwm Lc owns 728 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 203,965 shares. The Hawaii-based Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 29,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 106,958 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Asset Mngmt stated it has 49,661 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 350,000 shares. Moreover, Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 1.38% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 432,531 shares. Massachusetts-based Eastern Bankshares has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas invested in 2,158 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Lc stated it has 17,055 shares. 66,189 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc. Benedict stated it has 0.53% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co owns 2,003 shares. Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 4,085 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 84,092 shares. Primecap Ca owns 137,100 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).