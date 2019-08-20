As Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) Stock Price Rose, New England Research & Management Has Lowered by $363,310 Its Holding; As Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Share Value Declined, Pier Capital Lifted Position

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 9,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands & Home Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 107,999 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 142,878 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 101,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 175,450 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,320 shares to 33,737 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 12,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 16,430 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 4,163 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication accumulated 0% or 4,763 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0% or 300 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1,067 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 7.80M shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Interstate State Bank holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 100 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited holds 10,383 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 5,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 21,347 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Co has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Driehaus Management owns 4,609 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc by 13,180 shares to 83,504 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 68,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,988 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Shares for $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III. 176 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares with value of $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky.