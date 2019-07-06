As Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) Stock Rose, Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Cut Its Holding by $363,310; Alliancebernstein LP Stake In Fluidigm Del (FLDM) Was Has Raised

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands & Home Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 485,825 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 28,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,057 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Fluidigm Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $821.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 463,357 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 118.44% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 24/04/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 27 Days; 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 13/04/2018 – Fluidigm Introduces High-Parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for Translational and Clinical Research

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.47 million for 13.59 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 54,837 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership invested in 28,526 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company reported 4,763 shares. Gw Henssler And Ltd holds 0.05% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 10,383 shares. Advisory Rech invested in 678,129 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 136,072 are held by Buckingham Cap Incorporated. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 458 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrow Finance has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 400 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.12M shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 1.64 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 250,497 shares. Rmb Management Limited stated it has 437,119 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 12,650 shares to 33,650 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Will Fortune Brands (FBHS) Disappoint This Earnings Season? – Zacks.com” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lakewood Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity.

More notable recent Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fluidigm Recognized as a Company to Watch in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Caprion Biosciences Offers Mass Cytometry CRO Services to Advance Biomarker Discovery and Immune Monitoring – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fluidigm Scales Highly Multiplexed Cell Analysis with Introduction of Seven New Metal Markers – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fluidigm Announces Co-Marketing Agreement with Indica Labs to Offer Platform for Imaging Mass Cytometry Data Analysis to Aid Novel Digital Pathology Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Ambarella, Centurylink, Chipotle And More – Benzinga” with publication date: March 12, 2019.