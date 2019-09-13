As Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Valuation Rose, Ruffer Llp Has Boosted by $1.65 Million Its Stake; Bbt Capital Management Has Boosted Its National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position by $304,116 as Valuation Rose

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 151.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 826,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 545,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 3.07M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 218,324 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold FSM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 16.31% less from 60.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 113,342 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated holds 347,699 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Mirae Asset Glob Invests has invested 0.05% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.40 million shares stake. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 82,664 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 8.75M are held by Renaissance Ltd. Amp Invsts Limited invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 17,189 shares. British Columbia Management holds 0% or 148,413 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 628,987 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 85,364 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 54,194 shares.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 199,252 shares to 80,138 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 62,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,920 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fortuna Silver: Tough Times But Strong Support From The Captain – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) CEO Jorge Alberto Ganoza on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fortuna to release first quarter 2019 financial results on May 14, 2019; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on March 13, 2019; Conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern on March 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.